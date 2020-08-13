Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 56 Food Analyst, SRF and Other Posts

Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Food Analyst, SRF and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 August, 24 August and 25 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Dates: 18 August, 24 August and 25 August 2020

Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 21 Posts

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 16 Posts

Technical Assistant - 16 Posts

Research Associate - 1 Post

Food Analyst - 2 Posts

TNAU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -M.Sc./ ME or M.tech in the concerned subject.

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) -B.Sc. Agriculture/Horticulture/B.Tech. (Horti.)/B.V.Sc. & A.H.

Technical Assistant - Diploma in the required field.

Research Associate - Ph.D. in Bioenergy.

Food Analyst - Diploma in the required field.

TNAU Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

TNAU Recruitment 2020 Salary

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -Rs.25000 & Rs.31000

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) -Rs.16000 & Rs.20000

Technical Assistant - Rs.16000

Research Associate - Rs.49000

Food Analyst - Rs. 20, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply TNAU Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the allotted date at the given address mention below. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details related to educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.