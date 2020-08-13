Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 56 Food Analyst, SRF and Other Posts

Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Food Analyst, SRF and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 August, 24 August and 25 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Dates: 18 August, 24 August and 25 August 2020
Tamilnadu TNAU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 21 Posts
- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 16 Posts
- Technical Assistant - 16 Posts
- Research Associate - 1 Post
- Food Analyst - 2 Posts
TNAU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -M.Sc./ ME or M.tech in the concerned subject.
- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) -B.Sc. Agriculture/Horticulture/B.Tech. (Horti.)/B.V.Sc. & A.H.
- Technical Assistant - Diploma in the required field.
- Research Associate - Ph.D. in Bioenergy.
- Food Analyst - Diploma in the required field.
TNAU Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
TNAU Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -Rs.25000 & Rs.31000
- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) -Rs.16000 & Rs.20000
- Technical Assistant - Rs.16000
- Research Associate - Rs.49000
- Food Analyst - Rs. 20, 000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply TNAU Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the allotted date at the given address mention below. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details related to educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
- 18 August 2020: The Director (CARDS), TNAU, Coimbatore at 9.30 AM
- 24 August 2020: The Dean, AEC & RI, TNAU, Coimbatore at 10.00 AM
- 25 August 2020: The Director (CPPS), TNAU, Coimbatore