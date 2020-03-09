TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 1300 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Reopened @tangedo.gov.in

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assessor against the advertisement number 01/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only for 1300 vacancies.
The online application window for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 has been started at tangedo.gov.in. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through can apply online before 23 April 2020. Candidates can check the details here by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 9 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assessor – 1300 Posts
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed in Degree in the field of Arts (or) Science (or) Commerce (along with abilities of the proper reading of meter and cycling). Candidate should have also adequate knowledge of the official language of the State, namely Tamil.
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 30 years (There is age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Salary - LEVEL-3 of Workmen pay matrix (i.e.) Rs.19500-62000
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Online application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 on or before 23 March 2020.
TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- OC, BCO, BCM and MBC/ DC: Rs. 1000/- + Service Charges
- SC, SCA & ST, PwBD: Rs. 500/- + Service Charges
- Payment Mode: Offline/ Online