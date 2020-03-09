TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 1300 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Reopened @tangedo.gov.in

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assessor against the advertisement number 01/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only for 1300 vacancies.

The online application window for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 has been started at tangedo.gov.in. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through can apply online before 23 April 2020. Candidates can check the details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 9 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assessor – 1300 Posts

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed in Degree in the field of Arts (or) Science (or) Commerce (along with abilities of the proper reading of meter and cycling). Candidate should have also adequate knowledge of the official language of the State, namely Tamil.

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 30 years (There is age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Salary - LEVEL-3 of Workmen pay matrix (i.e.) Rs.19500-62000

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Revised Dates

Online Application Link

Official Website

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Online application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 on or before 23 March 2020.

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee