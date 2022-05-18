Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Best Magazines For CSE/ IAS Exam Preparation

UPSC IAS 2022 Prelims: Check in the article below why UPSC aspirants should read magazines and which are the top magazines to be read by any UPSC candidate.

UPSC Civil Services exam is just around the corner now. With the exams less than 20 days away, the aspirants of the Civil Services exam are in their revision mode. The candidates can check tips and strategies on attempting and qualifying UPSC Prelims through the articles linked below.

Today this article would provide information about the best magazines available for UPSC CSE Prelims.

Why Should UPSC Aspirants Read Magazines?

The aspirants of UPSC are burdened with a vast syllabus on their shoulders. They need to cover newspapers on an everyday basis just to keep up with current affairs. Now without revision, even the newspapers can't keep you up with the current events of the day. Magazines help cover all the information in one place and even are handy when revision is needed, like now before the Prelims exam.

The magazines not only are helpful in the Prelims but also in the UPSC Mains exam where the candidates have to write answers in a subjective exam.

Listed below are the top 5 magazines the candidates can read for UPSC CSE 2022:

UPSC 2022 Prelims: Best Magazines To Be Read

Yojana- Yojana is a monthly magazine that covers the entire current affairs of the month that are related to the IAS Exam. Generally, it covers all the socio-economic issues of the month.

It is published by the I&B ministry, Government of India. The magazine is available in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Oriya. Candidates can take a clue about the various Government schemes in this magazine.

Kurukshetra: Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India publishes Kurukshatra magazine. This magazine gives an idea about the latest schemes in rural India.

It also deals with the rural India issues and all the agricultural and rural problems. This is very useful for careers in Public Administration. This is an essential magazine for the aspirants of the Mains exam.

Economic and Political Weekly: Economic and Political Weekly is a magazine that seems difficult to many aspirants but some of the UPSC questions are asked directly from this magazine, For example, in 2016, the question asked in UPSC Mains was What is water-use efficiency? Describe the role of micro-irrigation in increasing water-use efficiency. This question could have been answered easily if someone would have read the article published that year in this magazine.

However, this magazine is important for the changes in the socio-political situation globally.

Down To Earth- Down to Earth is a fortnightly magazine focusing on politics of environment and development, published by the Centre for Science and Environment. This book is a necessity now for UPSC aspirants.

Read these magazines listed above to add to your preparation for UPSC Civil Services. Other magazines can include Science Reporter, Pratiyogita Darpan, Vision IAS Magazine of the month, Vajiram and Ravi Monthly magazine etc. The exam would be conducted on 5th June 2022.

