Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Follow Expert Suggested Schedule In Final Weeks Before CSE To Ace IAS Exam!

Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Experts at Jagran Josh in the article below suggest a great schedule to help the candidates of UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 to score well in the exam. Take a look.

UPSC CSE 2022 would be conducted on June 5 this year. The candidates for the exam are now in the final lap of their preparation. Candidates are now in their nervous tracks and just wish to win the race anyhow. This is where Jagran Josh comes to your rescue. Our experts have come up with some tips to guide you through the final week of the preparation so that you can ace the exam.

UPSC 2022: Schedule To Score Good Marks In CSE Prelims

UPSC exam is one such exam that can make anyone nervous. It is the toughest exam in the country. Millions of students aim to become an IAS officer someday but only a few hundred succeed in achieving this feat. Have you ever thought about the reason for this success rate?

It is simple. UPSC CSE requires a schedule to be followed. Planning is the key to this exam and many remain unsuccessful because of this lag in their preparation.

Even if the candidates follow a strict schedule throughout the year preparing well and fail to follow it out of nervousness in the final days before the exam, they remain unsuccessful. Follow this schedule suggested by experts here which can help the candidates pass the exam.

Get up early: The UPSC Prelims exam would be conducted in the morning shift. So getting up early and sleeping early would build a schedule in the final days by training your body according to it. Following a similar pattern, 3-4 days can adjust our body clock. Target Revision: This is the time you should only target revising. Do not try to read anything new, no matter how much people advise for it. It would be of no help, would lower your morale and make you nervous. Solve CSAT II papers: Solving CSAT papers without fail every day would keep you in flow with the syllabus. Even if you miss anything, your speed would become good and on the day of the exam, you would at least not miss any questions. Study For Atleast 12 Hours every day: Waking up early would help you achieve this target. Studying for a minimum of 12 hours is required every day for atleast a month before the exam of UPSC CSE. Initial hours per day should be of theory with CSAT paper solving adjusted in the middle of the day. Go with the timings of the GS I and CSAT II papers. This would help your brain adjust well. Eat Light Food & Drink Plenty Fluids: Eating light and drinking water regularly would maintain the hydration of the body and prevent you from getting sick in this pandemic situation. Also, a good digestive system keeps the mind lighter and quicker. You need it the most right now.

There is no need to panic these days. It is just an exam which should be remembered by all the candidates appearing in UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2022. Follow these tips and schedule and you would be able to do well in the exam if you have prepared well and your syllabus is complete. We wish all the candidates the best of luck for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam on June 5, 2022.

