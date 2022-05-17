UPSC IAS 2022: Daughter Of A Bus Driver Once, An IAS Officer Today- IAS Preeti Hooda’s UPSC Success Story

Check IAS Preeti Hooda's UPSC Success Story below. Being the daughter, Preeti achieved the near-impossible feat of becoming an IAS officer, which is an inspiration for many. Check her story below.

Cracking UPSC Civil Services Exam is a dream of any Indian student and his parent as well. Clearing this exam and becoming an IAS opens a lot of opportunities for them. Why is this exam so famous? For starters, the qualification required to attempt this exam is graduation. The rest is the hard work of any candidate that changes history for them. It does not matter whether you are rich or poor, know how to speak English or not, you can become an IAS officer if you have graduated in a required way as stated in the rule book of UPSC. Such is an inspiring story of IAS Preeti Hooda who was a bus driver's daughter when she appeared for the UPSC CSE, only to qualify it and become an IAS.

Recently an excerpt has been doing rounds on social media platforms stating some details about IAS Hooda. Take a look at the excerpt below.

"When the UPSC result came, I called my father. At that time, he was driving the bus. After hearing the result, my father said to me: – ‘Shabaash beta’ (Well done, my child). My father had never congratulated me before, so this brought tears to my eyes” said IAS Preeti Hooda to leading daily.

Check IAS Preeti Hooda’s success story below:

Also Read|

IAS Preeti Hooda: Early Life & UPSC Preparation

Preeti was born and brought up in Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Her father was a bus driver in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). She was a good student since her childhood. Preeti is in fact one of the first females in her family to study for so long and remain unmarried.

Preeti scored 77 in class 10 and in class 12 she got a final score of 87%. Later she took admission in Lakshmi Bai College, Delhi to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Hindi. She went on to secure 76% in her graduation and this motivated her to appear for UPSC CSE with Hindi as her language.

She also chose her optional subject as Hindi in UPSC CSE 2017.

Preeti took admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU Delhi to pursue MPhil in Hindi. This was when she began her preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam.

It was Preeti's father's dream to see her as an IAS officer. Preeti did not succeed in her first attempt. However, this did not demotivate her. She bounced back in USPC CSE 2017 securing AIR 288 and becoming an IAS officer.

Preeti’s father although a bus driver, never let his financial conduction come in the way of his children’s future. Moreover, Preeti belonged to a family where the girls were married at an early age. However, she took her stand and chose to appear for the Civil Service exam.

Preeti advises the candidates for the Civil Services exam to remain cool and calm during their days of preparation. She also said in an interview that the aspirants should find ways to entertain themselves but that should never come in the way of their goals.

IAS Preeti Hooda is an example for all those aspirants who believe when people tell them to learn the English language to appear and qualify for Civil Services Exam. It is not necessary to know only the English language but one can also qualify by using Hindi as his/her medium.

Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Best Strategy To Revise Current Affairs Before CSE: Magazines, Books or Newspapers?

