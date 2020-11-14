TMC Recruitment 2020 for Dispensary Purchase Officer and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Apply till Nov 20

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Dispensary Purchase Officer and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 November 2020.

Candidates holding the educational qualification including Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with other additional qualificatin as mentioned in the notification link can apply for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020.

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020, all interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:

Advt.No.TMC/TMH/AD-74/2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 November 2020 upto 05.30 p.m.

Vacancy Details:

Dispensary Purchase Officer-01

Kitchen Supervisor-01

Female Warden-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Dispensary Purchase Officer-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with full time Master’s Degree in Business Administration / Material Management / Hospital Administration. The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years hospital experience post Master Degree of which minimum 5 years should be in senior position.

The incumbent must have adequate knowledge of computerized operations, inventory management. He/ She should be well versed with FDA rules and procedures as per Drugs & Cosmetics Act, Purchase of Medicines, Surgical Consumable & Surgical Prosthesis. The candidate should possess good communication and analytical skills

Kitchen Supervisor-Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology with one year experience in a reputed Hospital or large Institutional Canteen.

Female Warden-Graduate with minimum 10 years experience in housekeeping or as a warden in charge of a big hostel (preferably a ladies hostel). Nursing qualifications or a Diploma in Catering/ House Keeping desirable.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.



Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020 through “Online Application” only on or before 20.11.2020 upto 05.30 p.m.