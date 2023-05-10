Telangana 10th Results 2023 DECLARED: Girls Outshine Boys Once Again, Check Facts Here

TS SSC Results 2023, Girls Outshine Boys DECLARED: The female students from the state of Telangana have, once again, showcased their caliber by outperforming the boys in TS SSC Result 2023. Check the statistics here.

TS Class 10 Results 2023 OUT: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has declared the SSC Result 2023 on May 9 2023. The TS SSC Class 10th examinations were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. As per the notice issued by the board, TS candidates can download their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in using their hall ticket number. More than 4.90 lakh candidates were eagerly awaiting for the declaration of the Telangana SSC results.

TS SSC Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

In total, 4,94,504 candidates appeared in the exam.

The overall pass percentage stood at 86 per cent.

While the pass percentage for boys turned out to be 84.68%, the pass percentage for girls in TS SSC 2023 is 88.53%.

2023 TS SSC Pass Percentage

Total number of students Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

4,94,504 86 88.53 84.68

Latest Update:

TS 10th Results 2023: 2793 schools record 100 Per Cent pass result In the TS SSC 2023 results, 2793 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage. However, 25 schools have recorded a zero pass percentage. TS 10th Results: Nirmal tops, Vikarabad at the bottom in TS SSC 2023 results The Telangana SSC 2023 results have been announced, with Nirmal district securing the highest pass percentage at 99%, followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 98.7%. Meanwhile, Vikarabad district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.4%. TS 10th Results 2023 Manabadi: TS SSC Supplementary Exams from 14 June The TS SSC supplementary exam will be held from 14 to 22 June. The exam shall be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students who were unable to pass the regular SSC exams can appear for the advanced supplementary exams.

Pass Percentage from TS SSC Result 2022

In 2022, 509307 candidates registered for TS Class 10 examinations. Amongst the 5,04,579 candidates who appeared for it, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45%. The pass percentage for boys stood at 87.61%. The overall pass percentage in TS SSC Result stood at 90% in 2021-22.

Years No. of students appeared Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2022 5,04,579 92.45% 87.61% 90%

Gender-wise Pass Percentage in TS SSC Result from the Last 5 Years

In 2022 Telangana Class 10th results witnessed the victory of girl students with a pass percentage of 92.45%. Meanwhile, the boys humbled themselves at a passing percentage of 87.61%.

In 2021 and 2020, the passing percentage for both girls and boys was 100 per cent due to the board exam cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2019 and 2018 the pass percentage for girls in TS Manabadi SSC results was 93.68 and 85.14 percent respectively. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for boys in 2019 and 2018 was 91.15 and 82.46 per cent respectively.

Girls Boys 2022 92.45% 87.61% 2021 100% 100% 2020 100% 100% 2019 93.68% 91.15% 2018 85.14% 82.46%

TS SSC Board Result Statistics

It is interesting to check the past 5-year trends in Telangana SSC Class 10th Results.

Each year, more than 5 lakh students have appeared for the exam wherein the pass percentage of female students has been more than of male students.

Check the complete statistics below:

Years No. of students appeared Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2022 5,03,579 92.45% 87.61% 90% 2021 5,21,073 100% 100% 100% 2020 5,34,903 100% 100% 100% 2019 5,46,728 93.68% 91.15% 92.43% 2018 5,38,867 85.14% 82.46% 83.78%

TS SSC Result 2023: Important Highlights