Telangana Police Constable Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Slip, Perks and Allowances

Telangana Police Constable Salary 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is the official body responsible for hiring TS Police Constables in the state. This recruitment drive is expected to fill nearly 25,000 vacancies in the Telangana Police Department. This article provides complete details about the Telangana Police Constable salary, job profile, and other important information. Telangana Police Constable Salary 2025 The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) decides the official Telangana Police Constable salary. Aspirants preparing for this post should clearly understand the salary structure, allowances, and career growth opportunities before applying. A newly appointed Police Constable in Telangana earns a starting salary of Rs. 24,280 per month, which can gradually increase up to Rs. 72,850 per month with experience and promotions.

Telangana Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 A Telangana Police Constable is entitled to several allowances and benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance, Medical Benefits, and more as per government rules. These perks make the job not only secure but also rewarding. At the same time, certain mandatory deductions like the Provident Fund (PF) and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) are applicable. Below is the detailed salary structure for Telangana Police Constable 2025. Earnings Amount (Rs.) Pay Scale Rs. 24,280 – Rs. 72,850 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 5,523 (20%–22.75% of Basic Salary) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 6,555 (up to 27% of Basic Salary) Additional HRA Rs. 1,942 (8% of Basic Salary) Travel Allowance Rs. 1,280 Other Allowances (Kit maintenance, Risk Allowance) Rs. 300 Gross Salary Rs. 38,750

Telangana Police Constable Salary Per Month 2025 The Telangana Police Constable monthly salary ranges between ₹16,400 and ₹49,870, depending on various factors such as experience, posting location, and seniority level. This pay scale, combined with allowances and benefits, makes it one of the most rewarding government job opportunities in the state. Telangana Police Constable Salary Slip 2025 Every Telangana Police Constable receives a monthly salary slip, which provides a detailed breakup of their earnings and deductions. The slip includes: Basic Pay

Grade Pay (₹4,000)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Other Allowances (uniform/risk allowance, medical benefits, etc.) Telangana Police Constable Perks & Allowances 2025 Telangana Police Constable enjoys several allowances and benefits that make the job financially stable and socially respected. These perks include healthcare, travel benefits, housing support, insurance, and post-retirement schemes, ensuring overall security for both the employee and their family.

The following are the key allowances and benefits provided to Telangana Police Constables in 2025: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Medical Benefits

Pension Scheme (CPS)

Additional Benefits include insurance coverage, uniform allowance, leave concessions, increments, study leave, bonuses, and risk-based allowances. Also Check: Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Telangana Police Constable Job Profile The job of a Telangana Police Constable posted in urban or rural areas, often working long hours, night shifts, patrolling duties, and handling emergency situations. Their work directly contributes to maintaining law and order in the state. The following are the key responsibilities: Maintaining Law & Order: Ensuring peace in public areas, controlling crowds during rallies, festivals, or emergencies, and preventing criminal activities.

Patrolling Duties: Conducting regular patrols, responding to emergency calls, and reaching crime or accident spots without delay.

Assisting in Investigations: Gathering evidence, supporting senior officers such as Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and helping in solving criminal cases.

Reporting & Documentation: Registering FIRs, filing reports of crimes, maintaining case records, and tracking suspicious activities.

Community Interaction: Building trust with the public, assisting citizens during crises, and offering support during natural disasters or accidents.

Telangana Police Constable Career Growth 2025 A career as a Telangana Police Constable offers job security and great opportunities for promotion and career advancement. Constables can move up to higher ranks in the police department with dedication, performance, and years of service. Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline can appear for internal departmental exams to get promoted faster, starting from the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). Constables must complete 5 years of service to be promoted as Head Constable without the exam. They can be promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after 12 years of service. They become eligible for promotion to Sub-Inspector (SI) with an additional 15 years of service. The following is the promotional hierarchy for the Telangana Police Constable: