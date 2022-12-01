Telangana Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at tslprb.in: Check PMT/PET Schedule

Telangana SLPRB has released the Admit Card for the PMT/PET for various posts on its official website-tslprb.in. Check download link.

Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) for the ongoing recruitment process of 2022 for various posts on its official website. TSLPRB will be conducting the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) from 8th December, 2022 onwards at 11 Venues /Grounds in the state.

Candidates qualified in the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) can download their Admit Card from the official website-tslprb.in.

However you can download the Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022 Directly





In a bid to download the Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Mobile Number and Password to the link available on the official website. Candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards, could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact to 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.



It is noted that Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) for the ongoing recruitment process of 2022 will be conducted from 8th December, 2022 onwards at 11 Venues /Grounds including Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam,Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and 1 experimental new location at Siddipet.

Candidates who have to appear for the Physical test should note that they will have to bring along the essential documents (where relevant) to the Venue of PMT / PET as these are essentially required for their registration for the Physical Test.

You can download the Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Telangana Police PET Admit Card 2022