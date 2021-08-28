Telangana Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, LDC, Postal/Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard Apply @tsposts.in

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad is hiring 55 MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff), LDC (Lower Division Circle), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard.

Telangana Post Office Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad has published a notification for recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff), LDC (Lower Division Circle), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard in the employment newspaper dated 28 August to 03 September 2021.

Eligible and interested meritorious sports persons can apply through URL https://tsposts.in/sportsrecruitment on or before 24 September 2021.

Telangana Post Office Notification Download



Telangana Post Office Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 24 September 2021.

Telangana Post Office Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 55

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service (RMS) Offices Postman in Post Offices Mail Guard (MG) in Railway Mail Service (RMS) Offices MTS in Post Offices / RMS Offices / Postal Accounts Office

Telangana Post Office Salary:

Postal Assistant /Sorting Assistant - Rs.25,500– to Rs.81,100- in Level-4 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part-A of Schedule of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances. Postman / Mail Guard - Rs.21,700– to Rs.69,100- in Level-3 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part-A of Schedule of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances. Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs.18,000- to Rs.56,900- in Level-1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part-A of Schedule of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances.

Eligibility Criteria for Telangana Post Office MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal/Sorting Assistant: The candidate must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognised university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. Postman - The candidate must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognised university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. Knowledge of LOCAL LANGUAGE i.e. TELUGU. The candidate should have studied local language as a subject i.e. Telugu at least up to 10th standard. The person appointed to the post of Postman shall acquire a driving licence to drive two wheeler or three wheeler or Light Motor Vehicle within a period of two years from the date of his appointment. MTS - 10th standard pass from a recognized Board. Knowledge of LOCAL LANGUAGE i.e. TELUGU. The candidate should have studied local language i.e. Telugu as a subject at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit:

Postal Assistant /Sorting Assistant - Between 18-27 years (Relaxable by 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST) Postman / Mail Guard Between - 18-27 years (Relaxable by 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST) MTS - Between 18-25 years

Selection Process for Telangana Post Office MTS and Other Posts

Selection of the candidates will be made on educational and Sports qualification subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions.

How to Apply for Telangana Post Office Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online through website https://tsposts.in/sportsrecruitment

Fee:

Rs. 200/-