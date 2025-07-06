Telangana School Holidays 2025: As July 2025 unfolds, schools and colleges across Telangana are preparing for a festive and culturally vibrant month. With major regional celebrations like the Bonalu festival, educational institutions in some areas are observing special holiday schedules. In particular, schools, colleges, and universities in parts of Secunderabad have been granted a three-day holiday from July 12 to 14, 2025, to mark key Bonalu events, including the Goddess Ammavari procession. This long weekend has come as a welcome break for students and teachers, allowing them to participate in the traditional festivities that define Telangana’s cultural identity. Schools and Colleges Get 3-Day Long Holiday from July 12 to 14 In honour of the month-long Bonalu festival, the Telangana government has declared a three-day holiday for schools, colleges, and universities in parts of Secunderabad from Saturday, July 12 to Monday, July 14, 2025. This extended weekend coincides with major Bonalu events in the region and allows students and faculty to fully participate in the vibrant celebrations.

Holiday Schedule for Secunderabad (July 12–14, 2025): Saturday, July 12 – Second Saturday (weekly off)

Sunday, July 13 – Weekend holiday

Monday, July 14 – Government-declared holiday for Bonalu celebrations Bonalu, celebrated throughout the Ashada month, involves colorful processions, traditional dances, devotional offerings to Goddess Mahakali, and grand celebrations at various temples. In Secunderabad, a major part of the Bonalu festivities, including the Goddess Ammavari procession, is scheduled during this holiday period. This festive break has brought cheer to students and educational institutions, offering a much-welcomed pause amid the ongoing celebrations of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage. Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall May Lead to Additional School Closures in Telangana The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across several districts of Telangana for the next three days. Northern districts are under an orange alert, while Hyderabad is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds throughout the week. If the intense rainfall continues, schools in affected areas may be closed temporarily as a safety measure.

As of now, there is no official statewide announcement regarding school closures in Telangana. However, district-level decisions are being taken based on local weather conditions. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official government notifications and local school authorities for any announcements regarding rain-related holidays. Important Days in July 2025 for Telangana Here are some significant cultural and religious observances in Telangana this month: Bonalu Festival – Celebrated throughout the month of Ashada (July), especially in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Celebrated throughout the month of Ashada (July), especially in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Muharram – A solemn Islamic observance marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

A solemn Islamic observance marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Ashada Bonalu (Main day) – The primary celebration is on Monday, July 21, 2025. School & College Holidays in Telangana – July 2025 Below are the official and tentative holidays for educational institutions in Telangana this July:

Date Day Occasion July 6 Sunday Muharram July 21 Monday Bonalu Festival The Muharram Holiday: 6 or 7 July? The date of Muharram 2025 was initially a topic of discussion across Telangana. The confusion arose due to the Islamic lunar calendar, which relies on moon-sighting to mark the start of a new month. The crescent moon was sighted in India on June 26, making June 27 the first day of Muharram. This fixed Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and a significant day of mourning, on Sunday, July 6. With this confirmation, schools and colleges observed the Muharram holiday on July 6. However, some institutions may also declare a compensatory holiday on Monday, July 7, depending on their internal decisions or regional administrative guidelines. Check Muharram School Holiday Date 2025 Updates

Upcoming Holiday Update: Bonalu Confirmed on July 21 With Muharram (Ashura) now observed on July 6, attention shifts to the next major festival in Telangana — Bonalu. The Bonalu holiday has been officially confirmed for Monday, July 21, 2025. Bonalu is one of the most important cultural and religious festivals in Telangana, celebrated with great devotion, especially in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. On this day, schools, colleges, and most government offices across the state will remain closed. July 2025 is a festive month for schools and colleges in Telangana, marked by important observances like Muharram on July 6 and Bonalu on July 21. While these dates have been officially recognized, students and parents are advised to stay updated through school circulars and government notifications for any additional holiday declarations, regional adjustments, or last-minute changes beyond the confirmed dates.