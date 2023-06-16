Telangana TOSS Result 2023 Declared for SSC and Inter, Download Manabadi Open School Marks Memo by Using Roll Number

Telangana TOSS Result 2023: Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has declared the SSC and Inter result online. Students who appeared for the open school exam can check their results at the official website: telanganaopenschool.org. They have to use their roll number or admission number to download TS TOSS open school marks memo. Along with the result, the board has also released the total number of students appeared, passed and pass percentage.
As per the statistics released, in Manabadi SSC, the pass percentage has been recorded at 49.71% whereas in Telangana TOSS Inter, 47.14% students have passed. This year, a total of 30564 students appeared in SSC open school exam whereas in Intermediate, 42026 students took the exam. The Telangana TOSS open school exams were conducted from Apr 25 to May 4, 2023.
Manabadi TS TOSS SSC and Intermediate Result 2023 Links
Students can check the table to get the direct link to download their TS Open School marks memo for classes 10th and 12th:
|
Telangana TOSS Result 2023 for SSC
|
Direct Link (Available Now)
|
TS TOSS Inter Result 2023
|
Direct Link (Available Now)
Where to check TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023?
Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 examination can download their Telangana Open School result only at the official website. They can check below the TOSS website, where they can download their marks memo:
- telanganaopenschool.org
How to download Telangana TOSS Open Result 2023 for SSC and Inter?
Those who have appeared for the examination can check the Manabadui TS open school SSC or Inter results at the above-mentioned website. They can go through the steps to know how to download:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: telanganaopenschool.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on: RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL/MAY or RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL/MAY - 2023
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter admission number or roll number
- Step 5: TOSS marks memo will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Download and take the print for future reference
Telangana TOSS SSC Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students
This year, a total of 24,881 students appeared for the exam. Check below the table to know girls and boys Manabadi TS Open School result statistics:
|
Overview
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Students appeared
|
15840
|
9541
|
24881
|
Students passed
|
7212
|
5492
|
12704
|
Pass percentage
|
47.01%
|
57.56%
|
51.06%
TOSS Open 10th Result 2023 Statistics for Supplementary Students
A total of 5,683 students appeared for the exam including boys and girls. Check complete statistics below:
|
Overview
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Students appeared
|
3838
|
1845
|
5683
|
Students passed
|
1629
|
860
|
2489
|
Passed percentage
|
42.44%
|
46.61%
|
43.8%
TOSS Public Examinations Inter Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students
This time, girls have outshined boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys are 48.69% and 42.99% respectively. Check the table for detailed information:
|
Overview
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Students appeared
|
20655
|
11643
|
32298
|
Students passed
|
8880
|
5669
|
14549
|
Pass percentage
|
42.99%
|
48.69%
|
45.05%
Telangana TOSS Public Examinations Inter Result 2023 Statistics for Supplementary Students
In TS Open School Inter result, a total of 9728 students appeared for the supplementary exam. Go through the table for detailed information:
|
Overview
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Students appeared
|
6499
|
3299
|
9728
|
Students passed
|
3251
|
2013
|
5264
|
Pass percentage
|
50.02%
|
62.34%
|
54.11%
Also Read: TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Mohd Mahboob, Sriram Boddu Tops LLB Exam, Check Marks Here