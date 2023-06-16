Telangana TOSS Result 2023 Declared for SSC and Inter, Download Manabadi Open School Marks Memo by Using Roll Number

Telangana TOSS Result 2023 OUT: Telangana Open School Society has announced the results for SSC and Intermediate today. Students can download their TS TOSS 10th, 12th marks memo online at telanganaopenschool.org by using their admission or roll number. Check steps to download here

Telangana TOSS Result 2023: Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has declared the SSC and Inter result online. Students who appeared for the open school exam can check their results at the official website: telanganaopenschool.org. They have to use their roll number or admission number to download TS TOSS open school marks memo. Along with the result, the board has also released the total number of students appeared, passed and pass percentage.

As per the statistics released, in Manabadi SSC, the pass percentage has been recorded at 49.71% whereas in Telangana TOSS Inter, 47.14% students have passed. This year, a total of 30564 students appeared in SSC open school exam whereas in Intermediate, 42026 students took the exam. The Telangana TOSS open school exams were conducted from Apr 25 to May 4, 2023.

Manabadi TS TOSS SSC and Intermediate Result 2023 Links

Students can check the table to get the direct link to download their TS Open School marks memo for classes 10th and 12th:

Telangana TOSS Result 2023 for SSC Direct Link (Available Now) TS TOSS Inter Result 2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

Where to check TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023?

Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 examination can download their Telangana Open School result only at the official website. They can check below the TOSS website, where they can download their marks memo:

telanganaopenschool.org

How to download Telangana TOSS Open Result 2023 for SSC and Inter?

Those who have appeared for the examination can check the Manabadui TS open school SSC or Inter results at the above-mentioned website. They can go through the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL/MAY or RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL/MAY - 2023

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter admission number or roll number

Step 5: TOSS marks memo will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print for future reference

Telangana TOSS SSC Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students

This year, a total of 24,881 students appeared for the exam. Check below the table to know girls and boys Manabadi TS Open School result statistics:

Overview Boys Girls Total Students appeared 15840 9541 24881 Students passed 7212 5492 12704 Pass percentage 47.01% 57.56% 51.06%

TOSS Open 10th Result 2023 Statistics for Supplementary Students

A total of 5,683 students appeared for the exam including boys and girls. Check complete statistics below:

Overview Boys Girls Total Students appeared 3838 1845 5683 Students passed 1629 860 2489 Passed percentage 42.44% 46.61% 43.8%

TOSS Public Examinations Inter Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students

This time, girls have outshined boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys are 48.69% and 42.99% respectively. Check the table for detailed information:

Overview Boys Girls Total Students appeared 20655 11643 32298 Students passed 8880 5669 14549 Pass percentage 42.99% 48.69% 45.05%

Telangana TOSS Public Examinations Inter Result 2023 Statistics for Supplementary Students

In TS Open School Inter result, a total of 9728 students appeared for the supplementary exam. Go through the table for detailed information:

Overview Boys Girls Total Students appeared 6499 3299 9728 Students passed 3251 2013 5264 Pass percentage 50.02% 62.34% 54.11%

