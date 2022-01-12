Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 Annual Exams. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022:

Unit 4

Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special

Needs- Divyang)

Aims & objectives of Adaptive Physical Education

Organization promoting Adaptive Sports (Special Olympics Bharat; Paralympics; Deaflympics)

Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & special Educator)

Unit 5

Yoga

Meaning & Importance of Yoga

Elements of Yoga

Introduction - Asanas, Pranayam, Meditation & Yogic Kriyas

Yoga for concentration & related Asanas (Sukhasana; Tadasana; Padmasana & Shashankasana, Naukasana, Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Garudasana (Eagle pose)

Unit 6

Physical Activity & Leadership Training

Leadership Qualities & Role of a Leader

Meaning, objectives & types of Adventure Sports (Rock Climbing, Tracking, River Rafting, Mountaineering, Surfing and Paragliding)

Safety measures to prevent sports injuries

Unit 9

Psychology & Sports

Definition & Importance of Psychology in Phy. Edu. & Sports

Define & Differentiate Between Growth & Development.

Adolescent Problems & Their Management

Unit 10

Training and Doping in Sports

Meaning & Concept of Sports Training

Principles of Sports Training

Concept & classification of doping

Prohibited Substances & their side effects

Term II – Practical

Project File (Yoga and General Motor Fitness Test): 5 Marks

Demonstration of Fitness Activity/Yoga: 5 Marks

Viva Voce (From Viva Voce (From Project File; General Motor Fitness; Yoga): 5 Marks

