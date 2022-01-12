Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 Annual Exams. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article.
Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022:
Unit 4
Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special
Needs- Divyang)
- Aims & objectives of Adaptive Physical Education
- Organization promoting Adaptive Sports (Special Olympics Bharat; Paralympics; Deaflympics)
- Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & special Educator)
Unit 5
Yoga
- Meaning & Importance of Yoga
- Elements of Yoga
- Introduction - Asanas, Pranayam, Meditation & Yogic Kriyas
- Yoga for concentration & related Asanas (Sukhasana; Tadasana; Padmasana & Shashankasana, Naukasana, Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Garudasana (Eagle pose)
Unit 6
Physical Activity & Leadership Training
- Leadership Qualities & Role of a Leader
- Meaning, objectives & types of Adventure Sports (Rock Climbing, Tracking, River Rafting, Mountaineering, Surfing and Paragliding)
- Safety measures to prevent sports injuries
Unit 9
Psychology & Sports
- Definition & Importance of Psychology in Phy. Edu. & Sports
- Define & Differentiate Between Growth & Development.
- Adolescent Problems & Their Management
Unit 10
Training and Doping in Sports
- Meaning & Concept of Sports Training
- Principles of Sports Training
- Concept & classification of doping
- Prohibited Substances & their side effects
Term II – Practical
Project File (Yoga and General Motor Fitness Test): 5 Marks
Demonstration of Fitness Activity/Yoga: 5 Marks
Viva Voce (From Viva Voce (From Project File; General Motor Fitness; Yoga): 5 Marks
For more information, download Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022 (PDF)