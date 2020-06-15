Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 500+ Nurse, ANM, Doctor and Other Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Intensivist, Radiologist, Cardiologist, Nephrologist, Chest Physician, Medical Officer, Executive Hospital, Nurse, Nurse ANM, 2-D ECHO Technician, Medical Transcriptionist, X-Ray Technician & Biomedical Assistant . Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on official website on or before 17 June 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 17 June 2020
Thane Municipal Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 523
- Intensivist - 15
- Radiologist - 02
- Cardiologist - 01
- Nephrologist - 01
- Chest physician - 01
- Physician - 10
- Medical Officer (MBBS) - 40
- Medical Officer (AYUSH) - 40
- Executive Hospital Operations - 05
- Attendant (GNM) - 250
- Prognosis (ANM) - 150
- 2-D ECHO Technician - 01
- Medical transliteration - 03
- X-ray technician - 02
- Biomedical Assistant - 02
Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, ANM, Doctor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Intensivist: MD / DNB Med / Anesthesia / Critical care
- Radiologist: MD / DNB / DMRE with 2 years of experience
- Cardiologist: DM / DNB – Cardiology with 2 years of experience
- Nephrologist: DM / DNB Nephrologistwith 2 years of experience
- Chest Physician: MD / DNB Chest with 2 years of experience
- Physician: MD / DNB Medicine with 2 years of experience
- Medical Officer: MBBS with 1-2 years of experience
- Medical Officer: BAMS / BUMS / BHMS with 1-2 years of experience
- Executive Hospital Operator: Medical graduates
- Nurse – GNM: GNM / B. Sc Nursing with 1-2 years of experience
- ANM - ANM with 2-3 years of experience
- 2 – D ECHO Technician: B. Sc / Diploma as cardiology technician with 1-2 years of experience
- Medical Transcriptionist: Diploma in medical transcription with 2-3 years of experience
- X-Ray Technician: B. Sc / Diploma in radiology technician with 1-2 years of experience
- Biomedical Assistant: Diploma / ITI in Medical technology with 1-2 years of experience
- For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Thane Municipal Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website thanecity.gov.in on or before 17June 2020.
Thane Municipal Recruitment Notification PDF