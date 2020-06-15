Study at Home
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 500+ Nurse, ANM, Doctor and Other Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, ANM, Doctor and Other. Check Details Here

Jun 15, 2020 10:59 IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Intensivist, Radiologist, Cardiologist, Nephrologist, Chest Physician, Medical Officer, Executive Hospital, Nurse, Nurse ANM, 2-D ECHO Technician, Medical Transcriptionist, X-Ray Technician & Biomedical Assistant . Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on official website on or before 17 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 17 June 2020

Thane Municipal Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 523

  • Intensivist  - 15
  • Radiologist - 02
  • Cardiologist - 01
  • Nephrologist - 01
  • Chest physician - 01
  • Physician - 10
  • Medical Officer (MBBS) - 40
  • Medical Officer (AYUSH) - 40
  • Executive Hospital Operations - 05
  • Attendant (GNM) - 250
  • Prognosis (ANM) - 150
  • 2-D ECHO Technician - 01
  • Medical transliteration - 03
  • X-ray technician - 02
  • Biomedical Assistant - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, ANM, Doctor and Other Posts 

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Intensivist: MD / DNB Med / Anesthesia / Critical care
  • Radiologist: MD / DNB / DMRE with 2 years of experience
  • Cardiologist: DM / DNB – Cardiology with 2 years of experience
  • Nephrologist: DM / DNB Nephrologistwith 2 years of experience
  • Chest Physician: MD / DNB Chest with 2 years of experience
  • Physician: MD / DNB Medicine with 2 years of experience
  • Medical Officer: MBBS with 1-2 years of experience
  • Medical Officer: BAMS / BUMS / BHMS with 1-2 years of experience
  • Executive Hospital Operator: Medical graduates
  • Nurse – GNM: GNM / B. Sc Nursing with 1-2 years of experience
  • ANM - ANM with 2-3 years of experience
  • 2 – D ECHO Technician: B. Sc / Diploma as cardiology technician with 1-2 years of experience
  • Medical Transcriptionist: Diploma in medical transcription with 2-3 years of experience
  • X-Ray Technician: B. Sc / Diploma in radiology technician with 1-2 years of experience
  • Biomedical Assistant: Diploma / ITI in Medical technology with 1-2 years of experience
  • For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website thanecity.gov.in on or before 17June 2020.

Thane Municipal Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

