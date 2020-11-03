THDC Recruitment 2020: 120 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts

THDC Recruitment 2020: THDC India Limited has invited applications for undergoing one year Apprenticeship Training under Apprentice Act 1961. Interested and eligible applicants, who are having domicile of Uttarakhand for undergoing one year Apprenticeship, can apply for the posts from 02 November to 01 December 2020.

Important Dates

Opening Date for submission of Application: 02 November 2020

Closing Date for submission of Application form: 01 December 2020

THDC Apprentice Vacancy Details

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 27 Posts

Stenographer/Secretarial Assistant: 27 Posts

Fitter: 9 Posts

Electrician: 20 Posts

Electronics Mechanic: 05 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric): 04 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 04 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 04 Posts

Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 03 Posts

Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 03 Posts

Mechanic (R&M of Vehicle): 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for THDC Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Class 10th and ITI passed (regular person) in the year 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

How to apply for THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates are required to download the application format available in THDCIL website and send the duly filled application along with necessary documents to Sr. Manager (P-IR), THDC India Limited, Administrative Building, Bhagirathipuram, Tehri Garhwal-249124 on or before 01 December 2020.

THDC Apprentice Recruitment Notification

