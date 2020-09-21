Study at Home
THDC Recruitment 2020 for 110 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts, Opportunity for 10th pass

THDC Recruitment 2020: THDC India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 October 2020.

Sep 21, 2020 10:45 IST
A total of 110 vacancies have been notified for ITI Apprentice out of which 30 vacancies are for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Post, 30 are for Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant, 15 are for Draughtsman (Civil), 10 are for Fitter,, 20 are electrician, 5 are for Electronics Mechanic. Candidates holding 10th qualification with ITI in the relevant trade have an opportunity to apply for aforesaid posts. Candidates can check details of the recruitment, qualification, experience, selection criteria and procedure of the application below. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 October 2020

THDC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 30 Posts
  • Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant- 30 Posts
  • Draughtsman (Civil) - 15 Posts
  • Fitter - 10 Posts
  • Electrician - 20 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanic - 5 Posts

THDC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th passed qualification along with ITI from a recognized Board.

THDC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download THDC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for THDC Recruitment 2020
Candidates are required to download the application format available in THDCIL website and forward the filled in application along with all the documents to Sr. Personnel Officer THDC India Limited Bhagirathi Bhawan Pragatipuram, By-Pass Road Rishikesh-249201. The application should be super scribed as Application for Trade Apprentices-2020.

FAQ

How to apply for THDC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates are required to download the application format available in THDCIL website and forward the filled in application along with all the documents to Sr. Personnel Officer THDC India Limited Bhagirathi Bhawan Pragatipuram, By-Pass Road Rishikesh-249201. The application should be super scribe as Application for Trade Apprentices-2020.

What is the age limit for THDC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for THDC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 10th passed qualification along with ITI from a recognized Board are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for THDC Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for THDC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 till 20 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for THDC Limited Recruitment 2020?

A total of 110 vacancies have been notified for ITI Apprentice out of which 30 vacancies are for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Post, 30 are for Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant, 15 are for Draughtsman (Civil), 10 are for Fitter,, 20 are electrician, 5 are for Electronics Mechanic.
