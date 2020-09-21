THDC Recruitment 2020 for 110 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts, Opportunity for 10th pass

THDC Recruitment 2020: THDC India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 October 2020.

A total of 110 vacancies have been notified for ITI Apprentice out of which 30 vacancies are for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Post, 30 are for Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant, 15 are for Draughtsman (Civil), 10 are for Fitter,, 20 are electrician, 5 are for Electronics Mechanic. Candidates holding 10th qualification with ITI in the relevant trade have an opportunity to apply for aforesaid posts. Candidates can check details of the recruitment, qualification, experience, selection criteria and procedure of the application below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 October 2020

THDC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 30 Posts

Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant- 30 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil) - 15 Posts

Fitter - 10 Posts

Electrician - 20 Posts

Electronics Mechanic - 5 Posts

THDC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th passed qualification along with ITI from a recognized Board.

THDC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download THDC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for THDC Recruitment 2020

Candidates are required to download the application format available in THDCIL website and forward the filled in application along with all the documents to Sr. Personnel Officer THDC India Limited Bhagirathi Bhawan Pragatipuram, By-Pass Road Rishikesh-249201. The application should be super scribed as Application for Trade Apprentices-2020.

