THSTI Recruitment 2020 for Junior Project Associate & Project Associate Posts

THSTI Recruitment 2020: Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Project Associate and Project Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for THSTI Recruitment 2020 - 05 June 2020

THSTI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Project Associate - 2 Posts

Project Associate II - 3 Posts

Salary:

Junior Project Associate - Rs. 38,000

Project Associate-II - Rs. 43,400

THSTI Junior Project Associate and Project Associate Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Assistant - M.Sc/M.Tech in Life Sciences/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology or B.Tech from a recognized university or equivalent with experience in animal cell culture.

Project Associate-II - M.Sc or M.Tech In Biotechnology or Microbiology or any branch of Life sciences from a recognized university or equivalent with 2 years’ of experience working in research lab

Age Limit

35 years

Download THSTI Recruitment Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Process for Junior Project Associate and Project Associate Posts

shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview through Skype or Go-to meeting

How to Apply for THSTI Junior Project Associate and Project Associate Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates fulfilling the above eligibility criteria may send their updated CV by email to outsource.rec1@gmail.com clearly mentioning the name of post applying for, latest by 05 June 2020.