TJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer Trainee Posts, Graduates Can Apply Online From Tomorrow @tjsbbank.co.in

TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. is hiring Graduates as “Trainee Officer”. Check Age Limit, Important Dates, Selection Process, Notification Link, Download Notification Here.

TJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. a leading Multistate Scheduled Co-operative Bank in the country is looking to recruit talented and aspiring candidates for the post of “Trainee Officer”. Graduates can easily apply for TJSB Officer Trainee Recruitment from tomorrow i.e. 24 September 2021 through online mode on (tjsbbank.co.in/career) after carefully going through the instructions contained in this advertisement.

TJSB Officer Trainee Registration will be closed on 03 October 2021. Those who apply successfully will be called to appear for the online exam. Let’s check more details on this recruitment below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 24 September 2021

Last Date of Application - 03 October 2021

TJSB Exam Date - to be released soon

TJSB Admit Card Date - One week before the date of examination

TJSB Officer Trainee Vacancy Details

Officer Trainee

TJSB Officer Trainee Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any stream from a Recognized University

TJSB Officer Trainee Age Limit:

20 to 28 Years

TJSB Officer Trainee Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Exam Interview

How to Apply for TJSB Officer Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online by visiting on tjsbbank.co.in/career and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

Application Fee:

Rs.826/- (Rs.700 + 18% GST)

TJSB Officer Trainee Notification Download

TJSB Officer Trainee Online Application Link