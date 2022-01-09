TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Faculty Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the Assistant Professor post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online appication for the various Faculty Posts against Adv No. VAR/2022/001 for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including M.D. / D.N.B./Postgraduate degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notificaion as mentioned in the notification can apply for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No. VAR/2022/001

Date: 06.01.2022

Important Dates for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine)-01

Assistant Professor (Radiodiagnosis)-02

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Paediatric)-02

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Gastroenterology)-02

Assistant Professor E (Transfusion Medicine)-01

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Bone Marrow Transplant)-01

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Adult Haemtolymphoid)-01

Assistant Professor E Surgical Oncology(Neuro Surgery)-01

Assistant Professor E (Plastic Surgery)-01

Assistant Professor E Radiation Oncology-01



Eligibility Criteria for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent degree in Nuclear Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 Years post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Nuclear Medicine in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor (Radiodiagnosis)-M.D./ D.N.B. (Radiology / Radio-diagnosis) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radio diagnosis in a teaching hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Paediatric)-

D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.OR

M.D. / DNB. (Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Pediatric Oncology in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E (Gastroenterology)-D.M. / D.N.B.(Gastroenterology) recognized by National Medical Commission having experience in Medical Gastroenterology Department.

Assistant Professor E (Transfusion Medicine)-MD (Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion) with minimum 3 years experience in Blood Bank / Transfusion Medicine after post graduation.OR

MD/ D.N.B. (Pathology) with minimum 3 years experience in Blood Bank / Transfusion Medicine after post graduation.

Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Bone Marrow Transplant)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Haematology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 01 year experience in allogeneic and autologous transplantation.

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Adult Haemtolymphoid)-01D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Haematology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission. OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years post MD/ D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology or Clinical Haematology in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E Surgical Oncology(Neuro Surgery)-M.Ch.(Neuro Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 01 year experience in Clinical experience in Neuro Oncological Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

Assistant Professor E (Plastic Surgery)-M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 01 year experience in Onco-reconstruction and Microvascular Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

Assistant Professor E Radiation Oncology-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre.

Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Adequate experience in Brachytherapy techniques, advanced 3D conformal treatment planning techniques and IMRT are desirable for this position.

How to Apply for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 31 January 2022 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).