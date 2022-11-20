TMC Is Hiring For 164 MTS, DEO, Nurse and Others: Salary Rs. 60,000, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 164 MTS, DEO posts on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has published notification for 164 various posts including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Nurse, Research Assistant, Technical Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the further interaction under the recruitment process from 22 November to 14 December 2022 as per the posts wise schedule.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th/12th/B. Pharma/Graduate/ BDS / BAMS / BHMS / MDS/Ayush/ MPH/ MDS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates willing to apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can check the application process, salary, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Notification Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. HBCH&RC/PROJECT/2022/P011

Important Date TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Recruitment Scheduled (Post Wise Interaction)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 22 November 2022

Technical Officer: 23 November 2022

Technical Coordinator (Data): 24 November 2022

Technical Coordinator (Medical): 25 November 2022

Data Entry Operator:28 November 2022

Field Investigator :29 November 2022

Research Assistant: 05 December 2022

Data Entry Operator : 06 December 2022

Nurse: 07 December 2022

Patient Assistant : 08 December 2022

Pharmacist : 09 December 2022

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 14 December 2022

Please check the details schedule on the official website.

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 12

Technical Officer: 02

Technical Coordinator (Data): 01

Technical Coordinator (Medical): 01

Data Entry Operator: 38

Field Investigator :02

Research Assistant: 01

Data Entry Operator : 01

Nurse: 24

Patient Assistant : 38

Pharmacist : 06

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 38



Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 10th Std. passed and should have relevant experience in the fields mentioned in the notification.



TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the further interaction from 22 November to 14 December 2022 as per the posts wise schedule given on the notification.