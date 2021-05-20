TMC Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician, MTS and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Lab Technician, MTS and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 May 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.Sc plus MLT/H.S.C plus D.M.L.T/ SSC with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021. Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in walk-in-interview.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. : 57/2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 25 May 2021

Venue: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam.

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Lab Technician-01

Phebotomist-01

Multi tasking Staff-4

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Lab Technician-B.Sc plus MLT from a recognized university with 50% & minimum 02 years experience or

H.S.C plus D.M.L.T from a recognized university with 50% & minimum 03 year experience.

Phebotomist-H.S.C plus D.M.L.T from a recognized university with 50% & minimum 01 year experience

Multi tasking Staff-SSC with 1 year, preferabely in Hospital.

Consolidated pay per Month for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Lab Technician-Rs. 20000-30000

Phebotomist-Rs. 18000-30000

Multy tasking Staff-Rs. 13500-15000

TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 May 2021 along with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, original certificates and sets of attested copies of all certificates. Check the notification link for details in this regards.