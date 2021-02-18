TMC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident in Pathology, Nuclear Medicine and other @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the posts of Senior Resident in Pathology, Nuclear Medicine and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 on or before 28 February 2021 up to 05.30 PM.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MD (Pathology)/M.D/D.N.B ( Anesthesia)/M.D/D.N.B ( Nuclear Medicine ) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Adv No.26/2021

Date :18-02-2021.

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2021 up to 05.30 PM.

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Senior Resident

Disciplines

Senior Resident Pathology-01

Senior Resident Anaesthesiology-01

Senior Resident Nuclear Medicine-02

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident Pathology-MD (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident Anaesthesiology-M.D/D.N.B (Anesthesia) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI. Or Diploma in Anesthesia.

Senior Resident Nuclear Medicine-M.D/D.N.B (Nuclear Medicine ) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can apply online in the prescribed form and once applied online, the candidates are required to download the submitted application and send to hrd@hbchrcv.tmc.gov.in along with the relevant supporting documents pertaining to candidate’s education and experience. Last date for online application is 28 February 2021 up to 05.30 PM.