TMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Technician Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for IT Technician and Technician (Electrical) Posts on its official website. Check details.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in computer Science/SSC and ITI Electrician with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview.



Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. : 64/2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 14 June 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

IT Technician-01

Technician (Electrical)-01

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

IT Technician-BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in computer Science with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized University with 1year Experience or

MCA /B.E/B.Tech in computer Science with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized University with 6months Experience in programming client/server environment using Visual basic.NET technology in developing/maintenance of software. Candidate must also have good practical knowledge of AS/400,DB2, Web Technology/Web Development tools ,skills on ASP/VB experience of working in Healthcare Industry will be preferred.

Technician (Electrical)-SSC and ITI Electrician ( 2 years full time course)from Govt. recognized Institute with 05years’ experience in Electrical maintenance works in Industry/Hospitals after ITI with valid Wiremen Certificate.

Note : HT/LT Substation &DG sets operation & Maintenance Experience is Must.

TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 14 June 2021 along with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, original certificates and sets of attested copies of all certificates.