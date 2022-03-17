TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 209 Dark Room Assistant Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board on mrb.tn.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience criteria and other details here.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dark Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Services. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts latest by 5 April 2022. A total of 209 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, salary, and other details here.

Advt. No. 08/MRB/2022

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Dark Assistant - 208 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Higher Secondary Course with Science Subjects Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology; Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any one of the related subjects (viz) Mathematics or Computer Science; and Certificate of having successfully completed the training course for Dark Room Assistant of any Institution recognized by the State Government (or)

Government of India.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

For all categories- 18 to 32 years

Differently Abled Person - 18 to 42 years

Destitute Widow - 18 to No Maximum Age Limit

Ex-Servicemen - 18 to 50 years

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification.

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board’s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in and familiarize themselves with the detailed notification.

On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Select the name of the post of Dark Room Assistant.

All the required particulars be entered without skipping any field.

Mobile number and e-mail are mandatory; you are also requested to provide alternate secondary Mobile No., Landline number as well.

Candidates are required to upload their scanned copy of colour photograph (not exceeding 500 kb in size) and scanned copy of signature (not exceeding 200 kb in size).

The candidates need to apply only in online mode.

Candidates need to verify their eligibility for the post before submitting their online application.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee