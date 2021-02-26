TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 for 1598 Special Teacher Posts, Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in from 31 March

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has published a recruitment notification for post of Special Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment through online mode from 31 March 2021 on trb.tn.nic.in. The last date for submitting TN TRB Teacher Application is 24 April 2021

A total of 1598 vacancies are available for Craft Instructor (sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, Physical Education Teacher under Tamil Nadu School Educational Subordinate Service

TRB TN Special Exam will be held 27 August 2021. The candidates can check more details on TN Special Teacher 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, online application link below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 31 March 2021

Last date for submission of application through Online mode - 24 April 2021

Date of Online Computer Based Examination - 27 August 2021

TN TRB Special Teacher Vacancy Details

Special Teacher - 1598 + Backlog Vacancies:

Craft Instructor(sewing) - 341

Art Master - 365

Music Teacher - 91

Physical Education Teacher - 801

Eligibility Criteria for TN TRB Special Teacher Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

Craft Instructor(sewing) - A pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern. A certificate in needle work and dress making (Higher Grade) and Embroidery (Higher Grade) /Diploma in Costume Designing and Dress makings issued by the Board of 10 Technical Education and Training, Chennai/Industrial School Certificate and Technical Teacher’s certificate.

Art Master - A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern. Degree with Drawing and Painting of a recognised University in the State approved by UGC or its equivalent or Diploma in Painting or Diploma in Drawing of Annamalai University or A Diploma in Paintings or Commercial Arts or Modelling of the Government College of Arts and Crafts or Government Technical Examinations (Higher Grade) in Free Hand Outline and Model Drawing or Government Diploma in Drawing or a Certificate issued by the Tamil Nadu Institute of Architecture and Sculpture, Mamallapuram; and Technical Teachers Certificate; (or) A Diploma in Fine Arts, awarded by the Director of Technical Education or a Degree in Fine Arts awarded by the Madras University or the Bharathiyar University or any other equivalent Diploma / Degree in Fine Arts issued by other Universities and boards recognised by University Grants Commission

Music Teacher - A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern. Degree with Music of a recognised University approved by UGC in the State or its equivalent / Sangeetha Bhushana of Annamalai University / Sangeetha Vidwan title in Music awarded by the Director of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu / Sangeetha Siromani of the Madras University / Diploma in Music of the Madras University or Madurai Kamaraj University/ Government Technical Examination Certificate (Higher Grade) in Music with forty percent in Music (Theory and Practical separately) under the diversified course; and Technical Teachers Certificate ; (or) Diploma in Music Teaching awarded by the Director of Government Examinations; (or) Teachers Certificate in Indian Music issued by the Director of Government Examinations

Physical Education Teacher - A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern. Higher Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks from recognized board; (or) Candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary examination (+2) or its equivalent and have participated in sports / games at least school / college / district level in accordance with the and National Council for Teacher Education.

TN TRB Special Teacher Age Limit:

40 Years

Selection Criteria for TN TRB Special Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer based examination Certificate Verification

How to Apply for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply only through online mode on trb.tn.nic.in from 31 March to 24 April 2021.

TRB TN PG Assistant Exam Fee:

For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates - Rs.250/-

Other - Rs.500/-