TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @tncsc.tn.gov.in for Assistant, Record Clerk, Security Posts, Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and Other Details

TNCSC Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Record Clerk, Security/Watchman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021

TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Record Clerk - 62 Posts

Assistant - 72 Posts

Security/ Watchman - 51 Posts

TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Record Clerk: The candidate should have a B.Sc Degree from a recognised university.

Security/ Watchman: The candidate should be 8th Pass to be eligible to apply for the post.

Assistant: The candidate should be 12th Pass to be eligible to apply for the post.

TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through written test and interview round.

How to Apply For TNCSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode at Senior Regional Manager, Regional Office, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation No.1 Sachithananda Mooppanar Road, Thanjavur – 613001 on or before 15th February 2021.

TNCSC Recruitment 2021 Salary Structure

Assistant, Security/ Watchman - Rs.2359 + Rs.4049/- per month

Record Clerk - Rs.2410 + Rs.4049/- per month

