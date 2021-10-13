TNMRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mrb.tn.gov.in, 119 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online Now!

TNMRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification released at mrb.tn.gov.in for 119 Vacancies. Apply Online from today onwards at mrb.tn.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Willing candidates can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 13 October 2021. The applications will be received along with the payment till 28 October 2021.

A total of 119 vacancies of Food Safety Officer will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or a Bachelor’s degree in medicine are eligible to apply. The applications will be received through the online mode only. No other mode of submission of application will be accepted. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 October 2021

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer- 119 Posts

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or a Bachelor’s degree in medicine from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission or equivalent.

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC(V)s, MBC&DNCs, MBCs BCs, BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities): 59 years

Others: 32 years

Differently Abled Candidate belonging to “Others”: 42 years

Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others: 48 years

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/CBT.

Download TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2021. The candidates can follow the steps given below for online application.

Interested candidates are first required to log on to the Medical Services Recruitment Board‟s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Select the name of the post(s).

All the required particulars are entered without skipping any field.

Mobile number and e-mail ID are mandatory. All communication from MRB will be sent to the registered mobile number by SMS and registered e-mail ID ONLY. No Communication will be sent by Post.

Candidates are required to upload their scanned copy of colour photograph and, scanned copy of signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. An online application is incomplete without the Photograph and Signature upload.

At the time of application, candidates need to apply only in online mode. Candidate shall not send copies of certificates / printed applications to MRB.

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee