TNPSC Assistant Jailor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 59 Posts, Check Eligibility

TNPSC has invited online applications for the 59 Assistant Jailor posts on its official website. Check TNPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Assistant Jailor Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for 59 Assistant Jailor (Men) and Assistant Jailor (Women) posts. These positions are available in Prisons & Correctional Services Department included in the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service. Candidates selected finally for Assistant Jaior posts will get scale of pay as Rs.35400-130400 (Level-11) (Revised Scale).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 11, 2023. The process of online application will commence from April 12, 2023.



Notification Details TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No.-657

Notification No. 09/2023

Important Date TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Date of Notification: Apr 12, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 11, 2023

Application Correction Window Period: May 16 to 18, 2023

Date of Written Examination: July 01, 2023

Vacancy Details TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Jailor (Men): 54

Assistant Jailor (Women): 05

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a degree from any of the Universities recognized by the University Grants Commission.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





Examination Fees TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Registration Fee-Rs.150/-

Examination Fee-Rs.100/-

Check the notification link for details of concession in examination fees.

How To Apply TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s

websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before May 11, 2023. You can follow the steps below to complete the application process.