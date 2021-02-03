TNPSC Counselling Date 2021 Released for Veterinary Asst Surgeon Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TNPSC Counselling Date 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Counselling schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Interview round can check the Counselling schedule from the official website of TNPSC i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), the counselling for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon will be conducted on 05 and 06 February 2021.

All such candidates qualified for counselling round for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post in T.N.Animal Husbandry Service should note that they will have to bring all original certificates as per their claim in their online application.

Candidates will have to download the Memorandum of Admission to Counselling through the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to attend the counselling on the scheduled date / time as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates qualified for the counselling round for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post in T.N.Animal Husbandry Service can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



TNPSC Counselling Date 2021 for Veterinary Asst Surgeon Post





How to Download: TNPSC Counselling Date 2021 for Veterinary Asst Surgeon Post