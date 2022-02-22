TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022 to release soon @ tnpsc.gov.in, Check TN Combine Civil Service Exam Date Here

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to release admit card for recruitment to the post of Group 1. Candidates who have qualified for TN Combined Civil Service Mains Exam 2022 can download the exam schedule from the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the TNPSC Exam Notice, The commission is going to conduct the Group 1 Mains examination from 04 March 2022 to 06 March 2022 for various posts at various exam centers. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will release the TN Combined Civil Service Mains 2022 Admit Card for various vacancies in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep track of the Download TNPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2022 Download on the official website.

How to Download TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Hall Ticket Download' Section. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your login details like registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details. TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed. Download TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download TNPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022

A total of 64 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test (Prelims/Mains) and Interview. Candidates will be able to download TN Combine Civil Service Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2022 from the official website of TNPSC, once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Latest Government Jobs:

ECL Recruitment 2022: 313 Vacancies for Mining Sirdar Posts @easterncoal.gov.in

HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 46 Manager/Sr. Manager Post under E5/E6 @hrrl.in, Check Application Process

Indian Navy Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto 92300, Details Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 (OUT): Apply Online 1531 Group C Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 72 Vacancies, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 25 Feb

KVS Recruitment 2022 for PRT/TGT/PGT and Other Teaching and Non Teaching Posts, Interview Across India