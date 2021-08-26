TNPSC Recruitment 2021 for 92 APO, Principal, Assistant Geologist & Assistant Director Posts

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the qualification required for TNPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

Applicants should possess B.L. degree or its equivalent qualification awarded by any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. The candidate must be a member of the Bar and possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

What is the last date of online application for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 September 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 25 August 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 92 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department included in the Tamil Nadu General Service and Principal, Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination, Industrial Training Institute /Assistant Director of Training in the Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Service.