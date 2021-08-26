TNPSC Recruitment 2021 for 92 APO, Principal, Assistant Geologist & Assistant Director Posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department included in the Tamil Nadu General Service and Principal, Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination, Industrial Training Institute /Assistant Director of Training in the Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Service. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 September 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 August 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 September 2021
- Prelims Exam Date: 6 November 2021
- Mains Exam Date: Dates will be announced later
- Paper-I: Subject paper Basics of Engineering (Degree standard) for Principal, Paper-II: General Studies (Degree Standard): 7 September 2021
TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Principal, Industrial Training Institute /Assistant Director of Training - 6 Posts
- Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II - 50 Posts
- Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department - 15 Posts
- Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department - 9 Posts
- Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department - 2 Posts
TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal, Industrial Training Institute /Assistant Director of Training - The candidate must have a degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology of any recognised University or Institution under the purview of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Practical experience in a workshop or factory for a period of not less than three years.
- Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II -Applicants should possess B.L. degree or its equivalent qualification awarded by any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. The candidate must be a member of the Bar and possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.
- Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department - Must possess M. Sc degree in Geology of any University.
- Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department - Master of Science degree in Geology or Master of Science Degree in Applied Geology or Master of Science (Technology) in Hydrogeology of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission.
- Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department - A degree in Geology of any recognised University.
TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Principal - 24 years
- Assistant Public Prosecutor - no age limit
- Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department - 18 years
- Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department - 18 to 30 years
- Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department - 18 to 30 years
(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)
TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)
How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.