TNPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Surveyor/Assistant Draughtsman Post, Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Surveyor Admit Card 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman on its official website. TNPSC will be conducting the written exam for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman post on 06 November 2022. All those candidates who have applied for the written exam for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman post can download their Admit Card from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

As per the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service on 06 November 2022 in objective mode.

The Hall Ticket for the shortlisted candidates for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

You can download the TNPSC Surveyor Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: TNPSC Surveyor Admit Card 2022