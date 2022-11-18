TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post, Check Eligibility

TNPSC has invited online application for the 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 December 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.V.Sc., Degree. with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Selection for these posts will be made in two successive stages including

(i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and

(ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Notification Details TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. 640

Notification No. 34/2022

Important Date TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:17 December 2022

Vacancy Details TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-731

Scale of pay TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Rs.56,100 –2,05,700(Level 22) (Revised scale)

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

a) B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc & A.H) and

b) Must have passed SSLC Examination or its

equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the

languages.

Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with the Tamil Nadu State Veterinary Council Constituted under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Central Act 52 of 1984)

How To Download: TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON (TAMIL NADU ANIMAL HUSBANDRY SERVICE ) (Notification)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



How To Apply TNPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Applicants should apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 17 December 2022