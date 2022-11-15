TNURSB Admit Card 2022 (Out) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download For Mains Exam and TLET

TNURSB Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board released the admit card on its website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Check Download Link Below.

TNURSB Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) has uploaded the admit cards for the Tamil Language Eligibility Test (TET) and for the main Written Exam for GR.II Police Cont, GR.II Jail Warder and Fireman Posts. The exam will be held on 27 November 2022 from 10.00 AM to 12.40 PM. Candidates, who qualified in the prelims exam, can download TNUSRB Constable Mains Admit Card and TNUSRB Constable TLET Admit Card from the website of the board i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Admit Card Link is given below in this article.

There will be 150 questions of which the Tamil Language Eligibility Test will have 80 questions and the main Written Examination will comtain70 questions. The duration of the test is 160 minutes i.e. 2 hours and 40 mins.) The questions of the Tamil Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination will be in a single-question booklet

How to Download TNUSRB Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the TNUSRB - tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the website ‘Hall ticket for written examination’ given under 'Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022'

Step 3: Provide your ‘USER ID’ and ‘Password’ on the login page

Step 4: Download TN Constable Admit Card