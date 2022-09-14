TNUSRB Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for Constable, Jail Warden & Firemen Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

Tamil Nadu USRB has released the written exam date for the post of Constable, Jail Warden and others on its official website-tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNUSRB Constable Exam Schedule 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the written exam date for the post of Constable, Jail Warden & Firemen on its official website. TNUSRB will be conducting the written exam for the Gr-II Police Constables, Gr II Jail Wardens and Fireman on the 27 November 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Gr-II Police Constables, Gr II Jail Wardens and Fireman posts can download the TNUSRB Constable Exam Date 2022 from the official website-tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

However, you can download the TNUSRB Constable Exam Date 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TNUSRB Constable Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will tentatively conduct the written exam for Gr-II Police Constables, Gr II Jail Wardens and Fireman on the 27 November 2022 from 10.00 – 12.40 Hrs. Reporting time for the candidates for the written exam will be Reporting Time.

Candidates will have to appear in the written exam which will be consists of Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main Written Examination.

Written Exam Pattern:

Tamil Language Eligibility Test contains 80 questions.

Main Written Examination contains 70 questions.

Total 150 questions in 160 minutes (2 Hrs. 40 mins.)

The questions of Tamil Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination will be in a single question booklet.





