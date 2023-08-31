TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2023 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Prelims PDF Here

The TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the answer key PDFs of SI Exam conducted on 26 and 27 August 2023 at www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct links below.

The TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2023 has been released on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on 31 August. The answer key can be downloaded in PDF format from www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in or through the direct links provided in this article below. The official website reads, "JR 2023 : Preliminary answer keys for written examinations have been published on the website. Any representation regarding questions/answers should be sent to TNUSRB on or before 07.09.2023 by post only'

TNUSRB SI Answer Key PDF

The exam was conducted for Sub Inspectors of Police and Station Officers, Fire & Rescue Services Department. The answer key contains the correct answers for all the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can download the answer key and check their answers.

Tamil Language Eligibility Test

Main written examination for Open candidates

Main written examination for Departmental candidates (Police)

Main written examination for Departmental candidates (Fire & Rescue Services)

TNUSRB SI Answer Key Objection Details

If candidates find any mistakes in the answer key, they can raise objections. The objections to the answer key can be submitted offline. The last date to raise objections is 07 September 2023.

How to Download TN SI Prelims Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB

Step 2: Click on 'Preliminary Answer Keys for written examinations' and then select the answer key PDF

Step 3: Check answer key of the question

Step 4: Take a print for future use

The TNUSRB SI Exam was held on the 26th and 27th of August 2023 for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspector posts in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. The exam consisted of two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was of 100 marks and Paper II was of 200 marks.

The final answer key will be released after the scrutiny of the objections. The final answer key will be used to prepare the merit list for the TNUSRB SI 2023.

TNUSRB SI Result Merit List will be prepared after analyzing all the representations which shall be submitted by the candidates.