Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-12 October 2023: Apply Online for 3000+ Various Jobs @IB, NHM, MPPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-12 October 2023

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 October, 2023: Today's declared top five jobs of the day have brought a golden opportunity for the candidates preparing for government jobs. Yes, under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-12 October, 2023, you have chance to apply for 3000+ jobs in different leading government organisations including State Bank of India, IB, NHM, MPPSC and Others

One of the major attractions for today's top five jobs is 947 various posts by Rajasthan Ayurveda Recruitment 2023. In another major attraction for today is that the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released 300 vacancies for Hostel Superintendent.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

MPPSC State Forest Services Recruitment 2023 For 139 Vacancies

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for the 139 vacancies for Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest ranger posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 300 Hostel Superintendent Posts

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released a short notification for the recruitment of 300 Hostel Superintendent posts on its official website.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023 for 980 posts

The National Health Mission (NHM), MP(Madhya Pradesh) has recently published a notification for 980 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts on its official website. The last date to apply for the posts is 16 November 2023.

IB Recruitment 2023 for 677 SA and MTS Vacancy

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications for 677 vacancies for the position of Security Assistant (SA)-Motor Transport (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The application process will commence on 14 October and will conclude on 13 November 2023.

Rajasthan Ayurveda Recruitment 2023 For 947 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Ayurveda Nursing Department has released the recruitment notification for 947 vacancies of Ayurveda Nurse and Compounder on its official website. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

