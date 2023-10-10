Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse and Compounder Recruitment 2023 Notification For 947 Vacancies, Apply Online Link

Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 is out for 947 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse and Compounder Vacancies Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Ayurveda Nursing Department has released the recruitment notification for 947 vacancies of Ayurveda Nurse and Compounder on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 5. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through merit list and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder notification for the recruitment of 947 Vacancies has been released. The application process for the post started on October 6. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rajasthan Ayurveda Department Posts Name Nurse/Compounder Total Vacancies 947 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 6, 2023 Application Start Date October 6, 2023 Application End Date November 5, 2023 Selection process Merit List Document Verification

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 947 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can fill out the Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse and Compounder application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/

The application fee for Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to General Category , whereas those belonging to reserved category need to pay Rs 400.

Category Application Fee General Rs 600 Reserved Category Rs 400

A total of 947 vacancies were announced by Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder for Vacancies. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy Ayurvedic Department (Non TSP) 456 Homeopathic Department (Non TSP) 265 Unani Department (Non TSP) 160 Ayurvedic Department (TSP) 39 Homeopathic Department (TSP) 23 Unani Department (TSP) 4 Total Vacancies 947

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates should have completed Ayurveda Nursing or 4 years B.sc Degree (Ayurveda Nursing) with Internship

Candidates should be registered with Rajasthan Ayurveda Nursing Council

The minimum age of candidate should be 18 years whereas the maximum age limit for candidates applying for Vacancies is 40 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category) candidates as per govt. Norms.

The Rajasthan Ayurveda Nurse Compounder 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Merit List Document Verification

The candidates who are applying for the posts will be shortlisted based on the merit list prepared by recruitment authority.

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be on the pay matrix Level 10 i.e.between Rs 56100 and Rs 73200

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Registration button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a SSOID will be generated

Step 4: Save the SSOID and Password

Step 5: Login with SSIOD and Password and fill the required details

Step 6: Pay the required fees

Step 7: Download and print the application fees for future reference