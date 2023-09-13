Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-13 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 3700+ Various Bank/Teacher/DEO/Forest Guard And Other Jobs

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for 3700+ various Bank/Teacher/DEO/Forest Guard and other Jobs. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 September, 2023: If you are preparing for government jobs then today you have a golden chance to apply for more than 3700+ jobs in different organisation. You have the opportunity to apply for Police/Teacher/Bank/Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper and others announced today.

Job Number 5.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023

The ICMR - National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) has invited applications for the 117 posts of Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support, Project Technician, Consultant, Field Worker, Research Assistant, Project Consultant, Consultant, and Research Associate. Last date for submission of application is September 25, 2023.

Job Number 4.

RBI Assistant 2023 for 450 Vacancy

The Reserve Bank of India released the official on 13th September 2023 to recruit 450 Assistant posts. You can apply online on or before October 4, 2023 at.rbi.org.in. Candidates should have at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

Job Number 3.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 for 709 Vacancy

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published for 709 Forest Guard posts in the Forest and Wildlife Department under the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023.

Job Number 2.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 For 1065 Vacancies

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has invited for the 1065 Lecturers (DP Post) on the official website - ssbodisha.ac.in. Candidates must have completed their post-graduation in the respective discipline with a minimum of 55% marks. The minimum age limit for Odisha Lecturer Recruitment is 21 years and the upper age limit is capped at 42 years.

Job Number 1.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 For 1383 Technical Assistant Posts

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) has published today for 1383 Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 25, 2023.

