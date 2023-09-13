NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023: Apply for 117 various posts at nie.gov.in.

The ICMR-NIE has announced a total 117 posts for the positions of project technicians and other posts. Apply online by the latest September 25 2023. Various eligibility criteria, salary and important dates are discussed below in the article.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023: The ICMR - National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) is seeking qualified candidates for the positions of Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support, Project Technician, Consultant, Field Worker, Research Assistant, Project Consultant, Consultant, and Research Associate.

They have announced 117 vacancies for the aforementioned positions. Applicants looking for Central Government jobs should apply for this NIE Chennai opening at their official website: nie.gov.in. Candidates are encouraged to complete the online application form by September 25, 2023 as it is the deadline for applying for these positions.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

The ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology has recently announced a new online recruitment for Project Technician and Other Posts. This NIE Chennai job notification 2023 will be available on the official website from September 8th to September 25th, 2023.

The National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai officials placed a notice to fill 117 positions online. All qualified candidates should go to the official website of NIE Chennai, nie.gov.in Recruitment 2023. The deadline to apply online is September 25, 2023. Below are some highlights of the NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023.

Name of the organization ICMR- National Institute of Epidemiology Advertisement number NIE/ PE/ Advt/ Sep/2023/ 24 Post Name Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support, Project Technician, Consultant, Field Worker, Research Assistant, Project Consultant, Consultant & Research Associate Category Tamilnadu Govt Jobs No of vacancies 117 Job Location Chennai Notification Date 08.09.2023 Last Date 25.09.2023 Salary Rs. 15000 to Rs.150000 Official Website nie.gov.in

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf:

Candidates can download the NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 117 vacancies announced under NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf. Download the official notification of NIE Chennai Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 vacancy:

There are a total of 117 vacancies announced by the NIE chennai for various posts. Below is the list of number of vacancies for each post:

Post Name Vacancies Project Technician-III 60 Project Technical Assistant 20 Technical Support-III 17 Research Assistant 8 Consultant (Epidemiology) 3 Project Consultant-I 3 Project Scientist-C 1 Project Consultant-II 2 Field Worker 1 Consultant (Scientific) 1 Research Associate-I 1

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 application fees:

There are no charges applicable for applying for the post of NIE Chennai Recruitment.

How to apply for NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

Follow the instructions below to apply for the posts of NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should visit the official website: nie.gov.in

Then, on the menu bar, locate the career/recruitment page

Download the official announcement and read it carefully

Fill in all of the details accurately

Finally, submit Your Application and you may print it out for further reference

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 eligibility:

The NIE Chennai has various requirements for various posts, candidates can refer to the official notification to get a detailed information of the requirements. Below is given a basic eligibility criteria for the posts:

Educational Qualification Class 12th/ Bachelor’s Degree/ Master’s Degree from recognized board/ university depending on the post one is applying to Age Limit 30 years to 70 years

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The selection process of NIE Chennai is Interview for the various posts mentioned in the official notification.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 salary:

Below is the list of salaries mentioned in the official website for various posts: