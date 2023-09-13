NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023: Apply for 117 various posts at nie.gov.in.

The ICMR-NIE has announced a total 117 posts for the positions of project technicians and other posts. Apply online by the latest September 25 2023. Various eligibility criteria, salary and important dates are discussed below in the article.

NIE-Chennai-Recruitment-2023-Apply-for-117-various-posts-@nie.gov.in.
NIE-Chennai-Recruitment-2023-Apply-for-117-various-posts-@nie.gov.in.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023: The ICMR - National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) is seeking qualified candidates for the positions of Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support, Project Technician, Consultant, Field Worker, Research Assistant, Project Consultant, Consultant, and Research Associate. 

They have announced 117 vacancies for the aforementioned positions. Applicants looking for Central Government jobs should apply for this NIE Chennai opening at their official website: nie.gov.in. Candidates are encouraged to complete the online application form by September 25, 2023 as it is the deadline for applying for these positions.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

The ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology has recently announced a new online recruitment for Project Technician and Other Posts. This NIE Chennai job notification 2023 will be available on the official website from September 8th to September 25th, 2023. 

Career Counseling

The National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai officials placed a notice to fill 117 positions online. All qualified candidates should go to the official website of NIE Chennai, nie.gov.in Recruitment 2023. The deadline to apply online is September 25, 2023. Below are some highlights of the NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023.

Name of the organization

ICMR- National Institute of Epidemiology

Advertisement number

NIE/ PE/ Advt/ Sep/2023/ 24

Post Name

Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support, Project Technician, Consultant, Field Worker, Research Assistant, Project Consultant, Consultant & Research Associate

Category

Tamilnadu Govt Jobs

No of vacancies

117

Job Location

Chennai

Notification Date

08.09.2023

Last Date

25.09.2023

Salary

Rs. 15000 to Rs.150000

Official Website

nie.gov.in

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf:

Candidates can download the NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 117 vacancies announced under NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 notification pdf. Download the official notification of NIE Chennai Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Download PDF

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 vacancy:

There are a total of 117 vacancies announced by the NIE chennai for various posts. Below is the list of number of vacancies for each post:

Post Name

Vacancies

Project Technician-III

60

Project Technical Assistant

20

Technical Support-III

17

Research Assistant

8

Consultant (Epidemiology)

3

Project Consultant-I

3

Project Scientist-C

1

Project Consultant-II

2

Field Worker

1

Consultant (Scientific)

1

Research Associate-I

1

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 application fees:

There are no charges applicable for applying for the post of NIE Chennai Recruitment.

How to apply for NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

Follow the instructions below to apply for the posts of NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023:

  • Candidates should visit the official website: nie.gov.in
  • Then, on the menu bar, locate the career/recruitment page
  • Download the official announcement and read it carefully
  • Fill in all of the details accurately
  • Finally, submit Your Application and you may print it out for further reference

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 eligibility:

The NIE Chennai has various requirements for various posts, candidates can refer to the official notification to get a detailed information of the requirements. Below is given a basic eligibility criteria for the posts:

Educational Qualification

Class 12th/ Bachelor’s Degree/ Master’s Degree from recognized board/ university depending on the post one is applying to

Age Limit

30 years to 70 years

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The selection process of NIE Chennai is Interview for the various posts mentioned in the official notification.

NIE Chennai Recruitment 2023 salary:

Below is the list of salaries mentioned in the official website for various posts:

Post Name

Salary 

Project Scientist-C

Rs. 15,000/-

Project Technician-III

Rs. 18,000/-

Field Worker

Rs. 18,000/-

Technical Support-III

Rs. 28,000/-

Project Technical Assistant

Rs. 31,000/-

Research Assistant

Rs. 31,000/-

Research Associate-I

Rs. 47,000/-

Consultant (Scientific)

Rs. 70,000/-

Consultant (Epidemiology)

Rs. 1,00,000/-

Project Consultant-II

Rs. 1,25,000/-

Project Consultant-I

Rs. 1,50,000/-

FAQ

Can I join ICMR after MBBS?

ICMR, CIMAP, CCMB hire MBBS graduates for their Clinical research teams. AIIMS, NIMHANS, PGI, TIFR offer courses in this field. There are courses in NanoSciences and Molecular medicine that you can pursue after MBBS.

What is ICMR-NIE?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) founded the National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) on 2 July 1999 by merging the Central JALMA Institute for Leprosy (CJIL Field Unit), Avadi with the Institute for Research in Medical Statistics (IRMS).

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next