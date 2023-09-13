UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 709 Vacancy, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs 2023 Apply For 709 Vacancies

UP Forest Guard Vacancy 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the 709 Forest Guard posts. Check notification pdf, how to apply, eligibility and more.

UP Forest Guard Vacancy 2023 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC)  has invited online applications for the 709 Forest Guard posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023. The process of online application will commence from September 20, 2023.
According to the notice released, a total of 693 Forest Guard and 16 Wildlife Guard vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Forest and Wildlife Department under the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application September 20, 2023
Closing date of online application/fee payment October 10, 2023
Last date for fee adjustment and edit chance October 17, 2023

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Name The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) 
Name of posts   Forest Guard
Number of posts  709
Application mode Online
Opening date for online application September 20, 2023
Closing date for online application October 10, 2023
Jobs type Govt Jobs
Official website http://upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 709 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Forest and Wildlife Department under the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Career Counseling
Forest Guard 693  
Wildlife Guard 16

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Salary/ Pay Scale

Salary/ Pay Scale-Rs. 5200- 20200/- (Grade Pay 1900/-), Level-2

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for the Forest Guard posts will be done on the basis performance  of candidates in the written exam followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/document verification and medical test.


UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For UPSSSC Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website http://upsssc.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Click on the link UPSSSC Forest Ranger recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

FAQ

When will UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 apply online start?

Opening date of online application is September 20, 2023.

When was the UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 released?

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 notification was released on September 12, 2023.
