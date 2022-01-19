Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 January 2022: 4800+ Vacancies in ESIC, Indian Navy, BOB, BDL & Others, 10th pass can apply

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 January 2022 brings 4800+ vacancies in various central and state government organisations. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th/Graduate/Post Graduate or equivalent can submit applications through the prescribed format before the last date.

Today, the major job of the day is from Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). A total of 4315 vacancies will be recruited in Kolkata, Dehradun, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mumbai, Indore, Thrissur, Bengaluru, Jammu, Baddi, Faridabad, Ahmedabad, Panaji, New Delhi, Raipur, Patna, Vijaywada, Assam, Ambala, Ernakulam, and Kerala for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer and Multi Tasking Staff.

Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For Reference: ESIC Recruitment 2022 for 4315 UDC, Steno & Other Posts, Apply Online @esic.nic.in

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Manager, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Asstt. General Manager & Accountant in different departments. A total of 126 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications till 28 January 2022. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink for more details.

For Reference: MPRDC Recruitment 2022 for Managerial Posts, 126 Vacancies Notified

Further, the Indian Navy is looking to recruit Unmarried Male Candidates for a four-year B. Tech degree course the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme and Unmarried Male and Female for 4 weeks Naval Orientation Course for Executive IT Branch SSC Officer Entry. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications for Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022 and Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment from 27 January onwards on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last for submitting Indian Navy B. Tech Application is 08 February 2022 while the last date of application submission for the Indian Navy SSC Officer job is 10 February 2022.

For Reference: Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for 10+2 (B.Tech) and IT SSC Officer, Apply From 27 Jan @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Moreover, the Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring candidates for various posts including Assistant Vice President, Head, National Manager Telecalling, Manager, Vice President and Deputy Vice President. The last date of application submission is 1 February 2022.

For Reference: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 198 Various Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Application Process Here

Lastly, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is hiring candidates for the 82 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2022 through online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

For Reference: BDL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts @bdl-india.in Check Eligibility

Candidates are advised to keep checking on jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exam dates, admit card updates and others. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks provided in this article to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Read More:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 18 January 2022: 3200+ Vacancies in DU, NVS, NHM & Other Organisations

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 17 January 2022: Around 4000+ Vacancies in Railways, Banks, State Services & Other Organisations