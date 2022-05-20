Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 May 2022: Around 1000 vacancies Notified for Civ labours, AE, Forest Guard & Others

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 May 2022 here. Also check, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 May 2022: Today, around 1000 vacancies have been notified. Candidates who are preparing for government jobs can go through the job listing given below and apply to the posts before the deadline. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, and selection criteria before submitting their online applications. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

5. Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022: 600 Vacancies Notified for Civ labours (Porters) Posts

A total of 600 vacancies have been notified under Himachal Hill Porter Company. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications within 10 days from publication date of advertisement. Selected candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 0800 Hrs to 1400 Hrs from 01 Jun 2022 to 04 Jun 2022 at Averipatti, Rampur bushar. Distt- Kullu, (HP).

Vacancies - 600 Posts

Name of the Post - Civ Labours (Porters)

Eligibility - Medically/Physically fit and should not be suffering from any contagious disease.

Application Form: Online

Link: Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 for Civ labours (Porters) Posts, Apply Online for 600 Vacancies @himachalhillportercompany.org

4. UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Notified

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has 125 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) on uprvunl.org. Vacancies are available in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation, Computer Science and Civil Cadre. Only online applications will be invited from eligible candidates on the UPRVUNL website from 23 May 2022.

Vacancies - 125

Post Name - Assistant Engineer (Trainee)

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech.

Application Process: Interested candidates can apply online from 23 May to 14 June 2022.

Link: UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org

3. AFCAT 2 Recruitment Notification 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to release the notification of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for 02/2022 on its website (afcat.cdac.in.). Candidates will be able to submit their applications from 1 June onwards according to the reports. The course will commence in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The vacancies are also available for grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch) and For Meteorology Entry.

Link: AFCAT 2 Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online From 1 June @afcat.cdac.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Details Here

2. TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 42 Vacancies of Executive Officer Post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring candidates for Executive Officer Grade-III post included in Group-VII-B Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 June 2022.

Vacancies - 42

Post Name - Executive

Qualification: degree in Arts Or Science or Commerce

Application: Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 17 June 2022.

Link: TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 42 Executive Officer Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Apply Online

1. Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022: 204 Vacancies Notified

A total of 204 vacancies have been notified under Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab (SSSBP). The candidates can submit online applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard, Forester, and Forest Ranger on its website. Interested candidates can now submit applications for Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 28th June 2022 (upto 5:00 PM).

Link: Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Started for 204 Forest Guard, Forester, and Forest Ranger Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in