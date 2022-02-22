Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 February 2022: Vacancies in Railways, Oil India, MPSC, Indian Army & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 February 2022 Here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 February 2022: If you are looking for job opportunities in Indian Railways, PSUs, State Public Service Commission, Indian Army, and other organizations, you have a great opportunity to apply under the above-mentioned organizations. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts as soon as possible. Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinks given below in this article.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 February 2022 includes the vacancies available in Central Railway, Oil India Limited, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Indian Army, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Comparing the number of vacancies, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified 500+ vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, Agriculture Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer. Interested and eligible persons can register for MPSC Technical Service 2022 on or before the last date i.e. 14 March 2022. MPSC Technical Service Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022.

For Reference: MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2022: Apply for 588 Forest Guard, AO, and Other, Exam on 30 April

On the other hand, the Indian Army has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army MTS Posts till 11 March 2022. The selection will comprise 4 phases: Document Verification (Screening), Written Exam, Medical Examination and Interview.

Candidates can apply in prescribed format along with photocopies of Certificate/Testimonial in support of age, qualification, experience, profession, caste certificate, domicile, and recent passport size photograph duly attested by Gazetted Officer. The filled-up application form needs to be sent at HQ Mod (Army) Camp, Rao Ram Marg, NEW Delhi-110010 on or before 11 March 2022.

For Reference: Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for MTS Posts till 11 March, 10th pass eligible

Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment for the posts of Junior Technical Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 March 2022.

For Reference: Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for Jr. Technical Associate Posts, Download Application Form @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Lastly, Oil India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of the Manager, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer, and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022.

For Reference: Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Manager, Superintending Engineer and other Posts, Salary upto 220000 Rs