Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 March 2022: Big Opportunity for Teachers & 10th pass, Around 60,000 Vacancies Notified

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 24 March 2022 has come up with lucrative job opportunities. Around 60,000 vacancies have been notified in various government organisations. Job seekers can scroll down to check the list of Top 5 Jobs and apply for respective job opportunities as per the job requirement. let's have a look at the latest job openings.

Today, there is good news for the candidates who wish to become a teacher. A total of 55506 vacancies have been announced for the teachers. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications before the last date.

Bihar Public Service Commission and School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has notified the vacancies for primary teachers. According to the official notification, Bihar Public Service Commission is hiring 400000+ Headmaster Primary Teachers. Graduate Teachers with relevant work experience can grab this opportunity by submitting their application via online on the BPSC website (bpsc.bih.nic.in) latest by 22 April 2022. Bihar Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be available from 28 March 2022. To apply for the said posts, the candidates must not be above the age of 60 years for BPSC Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022.

On the other side, the School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has published a notification for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022) for Classes 6 to 8 (Biological Science and Social Studies) to fill up 15000 vacancies. Candidates holding the qualification of PUC, Degree/ Diploma/ B.Ed/ B.EL.Ed. are eligible to apply for Graduate primary teachers recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on schooleducation.kar.nic.in from 21 March to 22 April 2022 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for MTS Exam 2021-22. According to the notification, The commission has tentatively announced 3603 vacancies for Havaldar Posts while the vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff is yet not revealed. The online applications for SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022 will be available from 23 March to 30 April 2022. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 either online upto 02 May or offline till 04 May 2022. However, the corrections in the application can be made between 05 May and 09 May 2022.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced 503 Vacancies for recruitment to the various services under Group-I Services by Direct Recruitment. The Commission shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously. All willing candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Last but not the least, State Bank of India (SBI) is going to soon release the notifications for Probationary Officer & Clerk. Candidates who are waiting for SBI PO 2022 Notification and SBI Clerk 2022 Notification, are advised to keep checking on the official website. The bank may release the notifications in the month of April 2022. The important dates, exam updates will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked articles for their reference.

