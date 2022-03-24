GPSTR Recruitment 2022 for 15000 Graduate Primary Teacher Vacancies, Apply Online @schooleducation.kar.nic.in

School Education of Karnataka (SEK) is hiring 15000 Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022). Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Other Details Here.

GPSTR Recruitment 2022 Notification: School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has published a notification for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022) for Class 6 to 8 (Biological Science and Social Studies). Eligible and interested candidates can apply on schooleducation.kar.nic.in from 21 March to 22 April 2022 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

A total of 15000 vacancies are notified for Language - English,(Maths & Science, Biological Science and Social Studies

Candidates can check educational qualification, salary, age limit, vacancy break up, and other details in the PDF below:

GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Notification Download

GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 22 April 2022

GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Vacancy

Graduate Primary School Teachers - 15000 Posts

GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Salary:

27650 –650 –29600 –750 –32600 –850 –36000 -950 –39800 –1100– 46400 –1250 – 52650]

Eligibility Criteria for GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have PUC, Degree/ Diploma/ B.Ed/ B.EL.Ed for Graduate primary teachers recruitment.

GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Age Limit:

21 to 42 years

How to Apply for GPSTR Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 21 March to 22 April 2022 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.