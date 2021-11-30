Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 Nov - 2000+ Vacancies in PPSC, Delhi Police, MP High Court, Coast Guard and Others

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 30 November here. The candidates preparing for the government job can go through this article to check the eligibility, selection criteria, and application process.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 Nov containing 2000+ vacancies in various renowned organizations such as Punjab Public Service Commission, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Madhya Pradesh High Court, Coast Guard, and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The candidates willing to be a part of the above organizations can submit their applications before the last date.

The major job of the day is from Punjab Public Service Commission, Delhi Police and Madhya Pradesh High Court. The candidates holding the qualification of Graduation can submit their applications through the online mode. The candidates are advised to check on the hyperlinks given below for more details. Let’s have a look at the latest job opening.

PPSC (Punjab Public Service Commission) Recruitment 2021

Vacancies - 353

Post Name - Veterinary Officer

Qualification - Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council.

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years

Application Process - Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 December.

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Vacancies - 1255

Post Name - Stenographer and Assistant

Qualification - Graduation in any discipline.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

Application Process - Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 December.

Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL)

Vacancies - 5

Post Name - Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO), and Computer Operator

Qualification - Diploma in the concerned subject; MBA/M.Com

Application Process - Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format by hand or through the mail in the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.

Coast Guard

Vacancies - 50

Post Name -Assistant Commandant(Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer)

Qualification - Bachelor’s in the concerned subject

Application Process - Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Vacancies - 800

Post Name - Sub Inspector

Qualification - Bachelor’s in the concerned subject.

Age Limit - 18 to 28 years

Application Process - Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 10 December 2021.