Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 Nov - 2000+ Vacancies in PPSC, Delhi Police, MP High Court, Coast Guard and Others

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 Nov containing 2000+ vacancies in various renowned organizations such as Punjab Public Service Commission, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Madhya Pradesh High Court, Coast Guard, and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The candidates willing to be a part of the above organizations can submit their applications before the last date.
The major job of the day is from Punjab Public Service Commission, Delhi Police and Madhya Pradesh High Court. The candidates holding the qualification of Graduation can submit their applications through the online mode. The candidates are advised to check on the hyperlinks given below for more details. Let’s have a look at the latest job opening.
-
PPSC (Punjab Public Service Commission) Recruitment 2021
Vacancies - 353
Post Name - Veterinary Officer
Qualification - Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council.
Age Limit - 18 to 37 years
Application Process - Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 December.
For Reference: PPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 353 Veterinary Officer Posts, Apply Now @ppsc.gov.in
-
Madhya Pradesh High Court
Vacancies - 1255
Post Name - Stenographer and Assistant
Qualification - Graduation in any discipline.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 years
Application Process - Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 December.
For Reference: MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Online Link Activated for 1255 Stenographer & Assistant Posts @mphc.gov.in
-
Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL)
Vacancies - 5
Post Name - Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO), and Computer Operator
Qualification - Diploma in the concerned subject; MBA/M.Com
Application Process - Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format by hand or through the mail in the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.
For Reference: Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 for JE, Computer Operator and AO Posts, Download DPHCL Application Form
-
Coast Guard
Vacancies - 50
Post Name -Assistant Commandant(Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer)
Qualification - Bachelor’s in the concerned subject
Application Process - Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2021.
For Reference: Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for Asst Commandant (Group ‘A’) Posts
-
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Vacancies - 800
Post Name - Sub Inspector
Qualification - Bachelor’s in the concerned subject.
Age Limit - 18 to 28 years
Application Process - Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 10 December 2021.
For Reference: JKSSB JK Police SI Recruitment Notification 2021 Out for 800 Vacancies, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in From 10 Nov