JKSSB JK Police SI Recruitment Notification 2021 Out for 800 Vacancies, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in From 10 Nov

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published a notification for recruitment of 800 Sub Inspector for Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Details Here.

JKSSB JK Police SI Recruitment Notification 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is hiring 800 Sub Inspector for Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Those who want to join JK Police as Sub-Inspector under Home Department of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services must apply for this golden opportunity on within given time frame. JKP SI Recruitment Online Application Process will start from 10 November 2021 and the candidates will be given one month to submit their application i.e they can apply on or before 10 December 2021.

Earlier, Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, on its official twitter handle, had approved the recruitment of 800 Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The candidates seeking to apply must be a graduate and the age should be between 18 years and 28 years. Also, the candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir More details on JKP SI Recruitment 2021 are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 10 December 2021

JK Police SI Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector - 800 Posts

OM - 400

SC - 64

ST - 80

OSC - 32

ALC/IB - 32

RBA - 80

PSP - 32

EWS - 80

JK Police SI Salary:

Level 6C (35700- 113100 )

Eligibility Criteria for JK Police SI

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's degree of a recognized University.

JK Police SI Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

JK Police SI Physical Eligibility

Physical Standard Test (PST):

Male:

Height - 5’6 (minimum)

Chest girth - 32”(unexpanded)

Chest girth - 331/2” (expanded)

Female:

Height - 5’2 (minimum)

Physical Endurance Test (PET):

For Male candidates

Long Race - 1600 meters in 61/2 minutes

Pushups - 20 (one cycle of up and down to be counted as one)

For Female candidates

Long Race - 1000 meters in 61/2 minutes (Six minutes and 30 seconds)

Shot put(4Kgs) - 141/2 feet in three attempts.

Selection Process for JK Police SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test Physical Standard Test(PST) Physical Endurance Test(PET):

How to Apply JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online from 10 November to 10 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs 550/-

JK Police SI Notification Download