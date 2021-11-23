PPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 353 Veterinary Officer Posts, Apply Now @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer against 353 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The link to the online applications has been activated at ppsc.gov.in from 19 November 2021. The last date for submitting the online applications is 10 December 2021.

Around 353 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, fisheries, and Dairy Development, Punjab. Willing candidates can go through the official website for applying to the above posts.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2021

Last Date for Submitting the Hard Copy of the Application Form along with self-attested copies of the certificates and Challan Form: Not Applicable

Exam Date: Tentatively in April 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Veterinary Officer - 353 Posts

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. The candidate must have also studied Punjabi till Matriculation (Class 10) as the subject or its equivalent.

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through a written test followed by document scrutiny and interview.

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 December. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can also refer to the hyperlinks for their reference.