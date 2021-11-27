Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for Asst Commandant (Group ‘A’) Posts

Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant(Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). Applications will be accepted only 'Online' tentatively from 1200 hrs on 06 Dec to 17 Dec 2021 up to 1730 hrs for the aforesaid posts. The important instructions for filling up the online applications are as given below:

How to apply for Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the “opportunities” button. Select the advertisement for Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2022 Batch. Select any one post to be applied from any one of the following:- Asst Commandant General Duty, Asst Commandant Commercial Pilot License(CPL-SSA) -Male/Female, Asst Commandant (Engineering & Electrical). Click on the 'I Agree' button and the 'Online Application' will be displayed. Proceed to fill the application (All-Star (*) marked entries are compulsory and to be filled). Candidates have to upload the photograph and signature in jpeg format (image quality 200 dpi). The size of the photograph and signature must be between 10 kb to 40 kb and 10 kb to 30 kb respectively. Candidates shall ensure that all data is checked before clicking submit button. Any variation from Xth certificate regarding name, father’s name, date of birth, percentage (%) in XIIth mark sheet, and category will not be allowed to sit in the examination. All candidates shall correctly fill up their mobile no. and e-mail ID. In case, the candidate has not had mobile no., his/her parent’s/guardian’s mobile no. is to be mentioned with name. On successful submission of the online application, a unique Application/Registration number will be provided to the candidate. Candidates must note down this application number for future reference.

Download Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online - link to active soon

Official Website

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 17 December 2021

Exam Date: to be notified

Admit Card Date: 28 Dec 2021 onwards

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Duty: Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university with minimum 60% marks; Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Commercial Pilot Entry - Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - XIIth pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.

Technical (Engineering & Electrical): Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate.

Engineering Branch: Naval architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace.

Electrical Branch: Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engg. Or Power Electronics.

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant - 02/2022 batch Age Limit

General Duty - Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive)

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA): Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2003 (Both dates inclusive).

Technical (Engineering & Electrical): Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive).

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant - 02/2022 batch Vacancy Details

GD, CPL (SSA) - 40 Posts

Technical (Engineering), Technical (Electrical) - 10 Posts

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant - 02/2022 batch Selection Criteria



Short Listing of Applications: Shortlisting criteria will be based on a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination and the qualifying cut-off for a particular branch or center may be increased more than 60% if more applications with higher % are received.

Preliminary Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for Preliminary Selection at given date and time which will consist of the Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so. Date/ time and venue of Preliminary Selection once allotted will not be changed at any stage.

Final Selection: The candidates who qualify for Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection. The date and venue for the Final Selection Board (FSB) will be uploaded on the Indian Coast Guard website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.The Final Selection will be conducted tentatively from early Feb to Apr2022. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task, and Interview (Personality test). All documents/ certificates verified during PSB are also required to be produced in originals during FSB.